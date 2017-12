Mark Wahlberg James Harrison to Pats?! 'Defense Just Got A Lot Better!'

Mark Wahlberg is PUMPED his New England Patriots signed James Harrison -- and he made a video straight from his boat welcoming the ex-Steelers star to the squad.

"Did you hear the news?" Wahlberg asked his wife, Rhea ... "James Harrison is a Patriot? Oh my. Defense just got a lot better."

He added, "Isn't it nice that [Tom Brady] got away without getting hit by him in the playoffs and possibly the AFC Championship?"

"Go Patriots. Go James Harrison."