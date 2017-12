Scottie Pippen Obama's Right ... 'I Pick MJ Over LeBron, Too!'

Scottie Pippen Says Obama's Right, 'I Pick MJ Over LeBron, Too!'

EXCLUSIVE

Scottie Pippen has President Obama's back when it comes to basketball -- saying #44 is absolutely RIGHT picking Michael Jordan over LeBron James.

Remember, Obama went with MJ over LBJ during a rapid fire question session with Prince Harry -- saying he "loves" LeBron ... but ultimately he's gotta go with His Airness.

Pippen agrees ... and referred us back to a recent interview where he told us HE'S better than LeBron too!

"LeBron ain't better than me until he gets 6 titles."