Paul Sorvino Weinstein Blacklisted My Girl 'I Will Kill That Motherf*****'

Paul Sorvino Says About Harvey Weinstein, 'I Will Kill That MF' for Blacklisting Mira

EXCLUSIVE

Paul Sorvino seems to prefer street justice to the whole judicial thing ... because he wants revenge against Harvey Weinstein in the worst way.

Sorvino was leaving Bristol Farms in WeHo Tuesday night when we asked about his daughter Mira's claims that she was blackballed by Harvey Weinstein after she rejected his sexual advances and unwanted physical contact.

Paul doesn't mince words, saying a jail cell will be the place Weinstein inevitably calls home, but Paul says there's a silver lining for Harvey ... that Paul won't be able to come after him.