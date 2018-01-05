Donovan McNabb Fired By ESPN After Sexual Harassment Investigation

It's over for Donovan McNabb at ESPN ... the network has officially cut ties with the ex-QB after an investigation into sexual harassment claims during his time at the NFL Network.

As we previously reported, McNabb was named in a lawsuit filed by a former NFL Network wardrobe stylist who claims several famous employees harassed her ... including Marshall Faulk, Ike Taylor, Eric Davis and Warren Sapp.

With regard to McNabb, the woman claimed he sent her text messages asking if "she was a squirter" and telling her she "looked like the kind of girl that squirted when getting f*cked."

McNabb and Davis had left NFL Network and got new jobs with ESPN -- but they were suspended by ESPN when they learned of the allegations against the 2 men.

Now, ESPN confirms both McNabb and Davis are no longer ESPN employees.