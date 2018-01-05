Jake Paul Drops N-Word in Freestyle Rap

YouTuber Jake Paul Dropping Freestyle Rap, N-Word Included

Disney Channel star Jake Paul, Logan's little brother, is pretty comfortable using the n-word -- he dropped it at least twice during a freestyle rap.

TMZ obtained this video of the "Bizaardvark" star hanging with friends late at night near Palm Springs during a Coachella weekend last year. Jake was freestyling over Rae Sremmurd's "Throw Sum Mo" beat, and early in the video, around 7 seconds, he raps something about ... "little ass n***as."

Later he says, "I whip it like my n***a Richie Vetter, he make the pu**y so wet it gets wetter."

A source connected to Jake tells us the 20-year-old isn't racist. It's interesting he was rapping over a Rae Sremmurd track ... since the source pointed out Jake just did a collab with Slim Jxmmi for Jake's Christmas album.

Jake's big brother Logan is, of course, dealing with a huge backlash after posting video of a dead body, and has issued two apologies.

Our Jake source says the actor and YouTube sensation has matured a lot since this video was shot 8 months ago.

We reached out to Jake's reps for comment, but so far no word back.