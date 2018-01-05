Robert Kraft Chillin' in Hollywood Hours Before Bombshell ESPN Report

Pats' owner Robert Kraft was chattin' with TMZ Sports and hanging with fans hours before ESPN published a report about alleged issues with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick ... but Kraft didn't seem worried.

In fact, he was smiling and letting a hotel valet take pics with his Super Bowl ring at Chateau Marmont on the Sunset Strip ... and endorsing Steph Curry and Diddy as future NFL owners.

Of course, over in Bristol, ESPN was finalizing a report alleging a fractured relationship between Brady, Belichick and Kraft ... and questioning if the legendary dynasty has reached "the beginning of the end."

As for the report, ESPN essentially says the 3 are having major disagreements over Tom Brady's personal trainer, Belichick's coaching style and the future of the Patriots franchise.

Kraft obviously knew the report was coming ... but didn't seem fazed one bit.