Tom Brady, Belichick Call BS on ESPN Report

Tom Brady, Belichick, Kraft Call BS on ESPN Report

Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft have united to call BS on an ESPN report that their relationship has been fractured ... calling the report "unsubstantiated."

In a joint statement, the 3 most powerful members of the Patriots organization said:

"For the past 18 years, the three of us have enjoyed a very good and productive working relationship. In recent days, there have been multiple media reports that have speculated theories that are unsubstantiated, highly exaggerated or flat out inaccurate."

"The three of us share a common goal. We look forward to the enormous challenge of competing in the postseason and the opportunity to work together in the future, just as we have for the past 18 years."

"It is unfortunate that there is even a need for us to respond to these fallacies. As our actions have shown, we stand united."