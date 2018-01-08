Drake Debuts Renovated 3-Point Shot ... After Grinding w/ Hoops Coach

Drake Debuts Renovated 3-Point Shot After Grinding w/ Hoops Coach

Exclusive Details

Here's video proof that Drake's days of airballing 3's in front of the whole world are over ... with the hip-hop star looking pretty wet, draining some longballs during a pick-up game at his L.A. crib.

Drake embarrassed himself a couple years back warming up with Kentucky ... drawing nothing but air from deep before a game, becoming the laughingstock of hip-hop hoops.

To fix it Drake hit up world famous hoops trainer Dribble2much -- tutor to NBA stars like DeMar DeRozan ... and sources tell us the two men have been working diligently on Drizzy's game for months.

You can see the results for yourself, the dude from the north isn't just hitting shots, he's making dope passes too, a total turnaround.

Oh, BTW ... that's a LeBron James high school jersey Drake is wearing. We don't know why that matters but it does.