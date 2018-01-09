Tom Brady: I Didn't Run Garoppolo Out Of New England

Tom Brady says he "loved" Jimmy Garoppolo -- and absolutely did NOT strongarm the Patriots into trading him to the 49ers because he felt Jimmy was a threat.
TB12 went off about the allegations during an interview with WEEI's "Kirk & Callahan" -- essentially calling BS on the ESPN article that described a major rift in the Patriots organization.
When asked specifically if his fitness guru/business associate, Alex Guerrero, refused to treat Garoppolo and even locked him out of Brady's training facility, Tom responded, "It is so far from the truth that I know."
He also shot down several other points from the article -- including having a fractured relationship with Bill Belichick and being pissed over not winning a team award.
Brady says he's had great relationships and continues to stay in touch with all his previous backups -- from Jimmy G to Matt Cassel -- and anyone saying otherwise is "completely wrong."