Corey Feldman Named in Sexual Battery Police Report

Corey Feldman Named in Sexual Battery Report

EXCLUSIVE

Corey Feldman's warpath against alleged child molesters in Hollywood just took a hard right turn -- he's now being accused of sexual battery.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... a woman walked into a police station Monday and filed a report claiming Corey grabbed her ass in early 2017. We're told LAPD's Robbery-Homicide Division will investigate. Unlike almost all of the recent sexual misconduct claims in Hollywood ... this case would fall within the statute of limitations.

Corey's rep says he "vehemently denies these egregious claims."

Last year, he went on a mission to out child predators in the film industry ... though he's had some hiccups along the way.