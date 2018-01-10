Jeremy Piven Date Night with New Actress

Jeremy Piven's still got game ... as he proved with the new woman in his life.
The "Entourage" star hit up Catalina Bar & Grill in WeHo Tuesday night with actress Liana Mendoza. The date night is interesting for a couple reasons. First, he was with a different woman a couple weeks ago in Hawaii.
Second, the sexual misconduct allegations -- which he's always denied -- don't seem to be slowing down Jeremy's bachelor lifestyle. Btw, it was a chilly night in L.A. ... and looks like Jeremy stepped up to offer Liana his jacket.