Cowboys' Chidobe Awuzie Happy Birthday, Mom ... Here's a Brand New Range Rover!!

Dallas Cowboys CB Chidobe Awuzie is gettin' major brownie points for this one ... the NFL'er bought a brand new RANGE ROVER for his mom's birthday!!

Chido -- a 2nd-round pick in the 2017 draft -- posted the surprise on Wednesday, saying his mother, Victoria, always dreamed of having a Range Rover ... so he surprised her with the new 2018 Velar!!

We know you're wonderin' ... the whip's starting price is around $50k.

But, ya can't put a price on the smile on mom's face!!