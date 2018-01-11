NBA's Dejounte Murray and IG Model GF Go on L.A. Date Night

EXCLUSIVE
How great is it to be NBA player Dejounte Murray?? Let this clip of the Spurs baller and his insanely gorgeous GF hittin' up an L.A. hot spot do the talking.
The 21-year-old and Insta model Jilly Anais went on a hot date Wednesday night at Mastro's in Bev. Hills for a romantic night ... and while Dejounte's outfit stands out, all eyes were on Jilly.
The couple have been together for about a year now, and they seem to be inseparable ... posting pics together on social media all the time.
Just another reminder to get in your driveway and practice that jumper.