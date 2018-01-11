UFC's Jeremy Stephens I Want a Date with ... Conor McGregor's 'Hot' Mom!!

UFC fighter Jeremy Stephens just hit Conor McGregor with the trash-talkin' KO of the century -- saying he's ready to turn up the heat with the Irishman's "hot" mom!!
You remember how the beef began -- after Jeremy called out Conor at a news conference for UFC 205, Conor whipped around and famously said, "Who da fook is dat guy?!"
About a year later, Stephens shot back ... with a little help from Mama McGregor.
#YourMomKnowsWhoDaFook— Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) September 21, 2017
😜🖕 pic.twitter.com/MoLvNr7XV9
And now, Jeremy's taking it all the way.
"Maybe his dad can pick us up with the cab he used to drive and then take me and his mom out on a date," he told the guys on TMZ Sports (full interview airs tonight on FS1).
FYI, Stephens is in action -- the fighting kind -- this Saturday at UFC Fight Night 124 ... and, of course, he says Conor's mom is invited!