Patty Hearst Blasts TV, Film Projects for Romanticizing Her 'Rape and Torture'

Patty Hearst Slams Biopic, TV Series ... Nothing Romantic About 'Rape and Torture'

Patty Hearst won't be involved in any film or TV series depicting her hostage ordeal ... and, in fact, she's blasting the people behind the upcoming productions for glorifying her rape.

Patty tells us ... "Over the years I have been approached many times to discuss my ordeal, and I have answered many questions. I have spoken the truth about my experience and even wrote a 499-page book where I lay it all out, as painful as it was to relive. Each time I do, it puts me back in the nightmare which, as you might imagine, is deeply painful."

TMZ broke the story ... Hearst and her family are deeply disturbed by the upcoming docuseries based on Jeffrey Toobin's book, 'American Heiress.' Patty says she declined Toobin's interview request for his book, because she claims he referred to his book as the "last word on the subject."

Patty says, "It was offensive to me that a man would have the audacity to tell a woman that he would have the last word on her trauma." She also hates the fact Toobin's book "cites one of my kidnappers as its main source, romanticizes my rape and torture and calls my abduction a 'rollicking adventure'.”

She isn't saying she'll sue, not yet, but she wants to make it clear she feels violated -- "This project is attempting to rewrite history and directly flies in the face of the present #MeToo movement where so much progress is being made in regard to listening, and providing a voice, to those who have suffered abuse."