Women's March Pussyhats Move Over, Douche ... Pussy Power Getting New Scent

Women's March Pussyhats Inspire New Fragrance

EXCLUSIVE

The scent of a woman will be pussy if a budding entrepreneur can nail down a trademark for her new line of fragrances inspired by the enduring symbol of the Women's March ... the pussyhat.

Fran Moss filed docs with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in hopes of flooding the market with fragrance-emitting wicks, sachets, pet sprays, body sprays and perfumes -- all with the pussy label.

According to the docs, Fran's toying with product names like pussy juice, pussy power, pussy now, and pussy positive. She also wants her trademark to include the "pussy power color" pink, and the pussyhat ears.

Good luck, Fran -- and if you're looking for a spokeswoman ...