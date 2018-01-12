James Franco Accuser Defends Tweet About Ruining People's Lives

EXCLUSIVE

One of the women accusing James Franco of sexual assault is blasting critics who have latched on to a comment she made ... that she likes to ruin lives.

Violet Paley has claimed Franco forced her head into his lap while his penis was exposed. She told the L.A. Times she and Franco were in a consensual, sexual relationship when they were sitting in a car and he pressured her into performing oral sex on him -- something she had not done to him before. Paley, an aspiring filmmaker, says, "The power dynamic was really off."

Franco has said the allegation is not true, but would not elaborate.

Paley has some questioning her veracity based on this tweet:

I like planning ways to ruin someone's life the moment I meet them — Violet Paley (@VioletPaley) September 2, 2017

Paley tells TMZ, "I use twitter to make jokes most of the time. It was clearly a joke." She went on, "I'm sorry if I offended anyone and I think most people know it was a joke and the people milking it are Trump-like bot trolls so I'm not deleting it and letting their psychotic twist on a dumb joke win."