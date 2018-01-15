TMZ

Danica Patrick 'Aaron Rodgers and I Are Dating'

1/15/2018 12:25 PM PST

Danica Patrick Confirms, 'Aaron Rodgers and I Are Dating'

Breaking News

Danica Patrick has officially confirmed what TMZ already knew ... she's dating Aaron Rodgers

After we posted a photo of the two out at dinner in Arizona, Danica spoke with the Associated Press and announced the new supercouple. 

"Yes, Aaron and I are dating."

Patrick says the two met at the ESPYs back in 2012 -- and have apparently stayed friendly. 

Danica says she's a longtime Chicago Bears fan -- but has always rooted for Aaron individually. She now says, "I am probably going to cheer for the whole team."

She then added ... "Take out the word 'probably.' Now I'm going to cheer for the whole team."

