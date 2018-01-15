Draymond Green Loses Two NFL Bets to Nick Young, Swaggy Gloats

Breaking News
Wanna know what's worse than betting on the Steelers and the Saints Sunday??
Losing both bets to a giddy Nick Young ... and having to pay up with your whole team watching!!
That's exactly what happened to Draymond Green yesterday -- after the Warriors superstar went 0-for-2 betting football with Swaggy P on their way to Cleveland.
Draymond almost seemed in denial after the crazy ending to Vikings-Saints. Swaggy, of course, was PUMPED.
FYI, Dray's signed to a $82 million contract -- so we think he can spare the $1k.