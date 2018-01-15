Nick Young Steelers & Saints Lost ... Pay Up, Draymond!!!

Draymond Green Loses Two NFL Bets to Nick Young, Swaggy Gloats

Wanna know what's worse than betting on the Steelers and the Saints Sunday??

Losing both bets to a giddy Nick Young ... and having to pay up with your whole team watching!!

That's exactly what happened to Draymond Green ﻿yesterday -- after the Warriors superstar went 0-for-2 betting football with Swaggy P on their way to Cleveland.

Draymond almost seemed in denial after the crazy ending to Vikings-Saints. Swaggy, of course, was PUMPED.

FYI, Dray's signed to a $82 million contract -- so we think he can spare the $1k.