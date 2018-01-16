MLB Pitcher Danny Duffy Pleads Guilty to DUI From Burger King Bust

Kansas City Royals Pitcher Danny Duffy Pleads Guilty to DUI, Gets Probation

Breaking News

Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy has taken a plea deal after being busted for a DUI back in August, and he won't get any jail time ... TMZ has learned.

Duffy reportedly pled guilty last Thursday and will be placed on probation ... and had to pay a $1,220 fine. He can't do illegal drugs or drink for a year, and will be subjected to random breath, blood and urine tests as part of the probation.

TMZ Sports broke the story ... Duffy was pulled over in Overland Park, Kansas last summer in a BURGER KING DRIVE-THRU after passing out in his vehicle while waiting for his order.

He was cited for DUI in the BK parking lot and sent home with a friend.