Jerry West Blames 'Emotions & Testosterone' In Clips vs. Rockets

EXCLUSIVE

Clippers honcho Jerry West says the incident with the Houston Rockets is "just one of those things that happens in sports" ... and chalks it all up to emotions and testosterone.

TMZ Sports spoke with The Logo in Bev Hills ... and he told us he's not worried about beefing up security at Staples Center after the alleged post-game altercation that went down earlier this week.

West also praised Houston's Chris Paul -- and said the former Clippers player is "somebody that I care about a lot."

West shot down the Arron Afflalo vs. Nemanja Bjelica incident as a "fake fight" too ... because Afflalo didn't land his haymaker punch!!!