Kim and Kanye Don't Want to Profit By Selling Baby Pics

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been offered multi-million dollar deals to provide first photos of their new baby ... and they have REJECTED all of them.

Sources familiar with the offers tell TMZ, various websites and magazines started making offers months ago. All of the offers were north of a million dollars and several outlets offered between $2 and $5 million.

The offers were never entertained ... they were immediately rejected. We're told Kim and Kanye would never consider taking money for the first photos of the baby ... doing so would violate their morals.

But there's more ... Kim and Kanye place the security and safety of their family above all else. They realize the media will eventually get pictures of the baby but they want to do it on their own timetable ... when they're comfortable the safety of the baby is secured.

As for what they've done in the past ... Kim and Kanye posted the first pic of North 2 months after she was born. As for Saint, they also waited 2 months.

So check Kim's Instagram in March.