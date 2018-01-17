President Trump's 'Fake News Awards' Handed Out to ...

President Trump Here They Are ... The Fake News Award Winners (Losers)!!!

President Donald Trump came through on presenting "The Fakies" ... his 2017 Fake News Awards. He teased it up as "The Most Dishonest and Corrupt Media Awards of the Year" ... and here are the HUGE winners (losers?) in his words. No shocker, CNN took the most trophies.

- ABC's News' Brian Ross CHOKES and sends markets in a downward spiral in false report.

- CNN FALSELY reported that candidate Donald Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr., had hacked documents from WikiLeaks.

- TIME FALSELY reported that President Trump removed a bust of Martin Luther King Jr. from the Oval Office.

- The Washington Post FALSELY reported the President's massive sold out rally in Pensacola, Florida was empty. Dishonest reporter showed picture of empty arena HOURS before crowd started pouring in.

- CNN FALSELY edited a video to make it appear President Trump defiantly overfed fish during a visit with the Japanese Prime Minister. Japanese Prime Minister actually led the way with the feed.

- CNN FALSELY reported about Anthony Scarmaucci's meeting with a Russian, but retracted it due to a "significant breakdown in process."

- CNN FALSLEY REPORTED that former FBI Director James Comey would dispute President Trump's claim that he was told he was not under investigation.

- The New York Times FALSELY claimed on the front page that the Trump administration had hidden a climate report.

- "RUSSIA COLLUSION!" Russian collusion is perhaps the greatest hoax perpetrated on the American people. THERE IS NO COLLUSION!