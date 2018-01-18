Taylor Swift Alleged Stalker's Threat ... I'll End All the Swifts!!!

Taylor Swift's Alleged Stalker Threatened Family, Vowed to 'End All the Swifts'

EXCLUSIVE

Taylor Swift's alleged stalker is facing new charges after prosecutors say they uncovered a new batch of creepy emails he sent, threatening to kill her entire family ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Frank Andrew Hoover sent the new emails to Taylor's father, Scott, between May 2015 and Oct. 2016. According to the 122-page indictment one terrifying email read, "Decided that we are going to end all the Swifts on one day because I can’t stand that virus shit your daughter spread."

Others included ..."The evil family of devils: Scott, Austin, Taylor, Andrew. Sincerely, the end real son of god" -- and, "This article is not a joke and is why god is going to burn them into the desert for me."

Another simply said, "Go to hell, Swift."

Hoover also allegedly told Scott, "Enjoy the brain aneurysms and death."

As we reported ... Hoover was arrested for violating a restraining order by allegedly tailing Taylor while she was in Texas back in 2016.

The new charges are for stalking and repeatedly violating a restraining order.