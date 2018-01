Kevin Hart Eagles Will Crush Vikings ... 'It's Common Sense'

Here's Kevin Hart clowning the Minnesota Vikings ... telling TMZ Sports there's a ZERO percent chance Case Keenum's purple crew beats up on the Eagles this weekend.

Full disclosure ... Hart's from Philadelphia. So, yeah ...

But Kev's pretty funny outside Catch in West Hollywood when we ask how he thinks the NFC Championship game will go down on Sunday.

And he SWEARS he won't be betting on the game ... or at least that's the story he's telling while the camera's rolling.