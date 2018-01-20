Chael Sonnen Slams Rampage, Fedor ... WITH POEM!!!

EXCLUSIVE
Chael Sonnen strolled in to the TMZ newsroom ...
With a poem to make everyone look like buffoons.
No, not us, his Bellator competition ...
Who he says he'll knock out, what a shocking admission!
That's right, Chael says he'll put Rampage to sleep ...
Putting Jackson's lights out, leaving him in a heap.
Sonnen's not scared of the others either, you see ...
The heavyweights in his tourney are kinda crappy, says he.
Russia's Fedor couldn't win if Putin rolled in with a tank ...
And Roy Nelson's too fat, you can take that to the bank.
So when Chael sweeps the field and destroys 'em all ...
Don't be surprised that a gangster's the belle of the brawl!