Chael Sonnen Slams Rampage, Fedor ... WITH POEM!!!

Chael Sonnen strolled in to the TMZ newsroom ...

With a poem to make everyone look like buffoons.

No, not us, his Bellator competition ...

Who he says he'll knock out, what a shocking admission!

That's right, Chael says he'll put Rampage to sleep ...

Putting Jackson's lights out, leaving him in a heap.

Sonnen's not scared of the others either, you see ...

The heavyweights in his tourney are kinda crappy, says he.

Russia's Fedor couldn't win if Putin rolled in with a tank ...

And Roy Nelson's too fat, you can take that to the bank.

So when Chael sweeps the field and destroys 'em all ...

Don't be surprised that a gangster's the belle of the brawl!