Josh Duhamel Do I Look Like I'm On Steroids?

Josh Duhamel Denies Using Steroids

EXCLUSIVE

Josh Duhamel may look like he's on steroids -- as he says, "Look at me!" -- but it's all an illusion.

Josh was in a jokey mood Friday at LAX when our photog asked about allegations that he -- along with Mark Wahlberg and WWE star Roman Reigns -- scored steroids from now-imprisoned dealer, Richard Rodriguez.

Josh did a little flexing under his jacket and made us believe he's juicin' ... but in the end, he called BS.

As we reported, the 3 guys don't have to worry about a DEA investigation or anything ... but it seems like none of them were anyway.