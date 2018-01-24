Pam Anderson I've Got a French Connection ... With My Hot Soccer Boyfriend!!!

Pam Anderson, I've Got a French Connection with My Hot Soccer Boyfriend

Pam Anderson has jettisoned her American roots, and not because of Trump ... because she's in love.

Pam is living in Marseille, France with her boyfriend, soccer player Adil Rami. They met at the Grand Prix in Monaco last May and they have been inseparable ever since.

Pam literally packed a suitcase, hopped on a plane and left her life in L.A. to be with Adil.

50-year-old Pam and 32-year-old Adil are sharing a house with her Golden Retriever, Zuzu. And here's how serious it's gotten ... we found out she was shopping for engagement rings last month at Chrome Hearts jewelry store.

Pam is in regular contact with her 2 adult sons ... they visit her often. As for Adil, who plays for the Olympique de Marseille soccer team ... he has twins who live with their mom.

TMZ broke the story ... Pam is leasing her Malibu estate for $40k and she's gunning for a long term lease.

We're told she has no plans to move back to the U.S. Vive la France!