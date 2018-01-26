TMZ

Rob Gronkowski's Big Bro XFL Should Sign My Little Bro! (No, Not Rob)

1/26/2018 10:27 AM PST

Rob Gronkowski's Bro Is XFL Ready, Says Gronk Bro

EXCLUSIVE

If Vince McMahon wants a big name in the XFL -- Chris Gronkowski says his little brother is down to lend his family crest to the league!

No, he ain't talking about Rob ... dude's kinda busy.

But Chris tells TMZ Sports his OTHER lil bro, Glenn, is totally game after getting waived by the Patriots during the regular season.

"He just got a Super Bowl ring last year, so sign him up!" 

It's true ... Glenn (fullback) was a member of the New England Patriots practice squad last season.

Of course, we had to get Chris to update us on Rob's status for the upcoming Super Bowl ... and he had a similar take as Rob's BFF, Mojo Rawley.

