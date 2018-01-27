Diamond Dallas Page: Ronda Rousey Will Be Like Goldberg, Tyson for WWE

How huge will Ronda Rousey be for WWE??
Pro wrestling legend Diamond Dallas Page says she'll be a bonafide mega-star ... and he's comparing her to a couple heavyweight titans to make his point.
The first -- Mike Tyson ... who famously crossed over to WWE to briefly feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania.
And if Rousey wants to make it a permanent gig ... DDP says she could be the female equivalent of future WWE Hall of Famer, Bill Goldberg!
"He had that incredible charisma and personality and that 'it' factor, and Rousey's got that same thing," DDP told TMZ Sports at his yoga performance center in Georgia.
DDP would know -- he and Goldberg were big-time rivals in WCW ... and he's also locked up with pro athletes with Tyson's clout.
So, if and when Rousey makes the jump -- expect it to be MASSIVE.