Diamond Dallas Page Rousey Will Be Like Goldberg, Tyson ... WWE's Next Big Thing!

Diamond Dallas Page: Ronda Rousey Will Be Like Goldberg, Tyson for WWE

EXCLUSIVE

How huge will Ronda Rousey be for WWE??

Pro wrestling legend Diamond Dallas Page says she'll be a bonafide mega-star ... and he's comparing her to a couple heavyweight titans to make his point.

The first -- Mike Tyson ... who famously crossed over to WWE to briefly feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania.

And if Rousey wants to make it a permanent gig ... DDP says she could be the female equivalent of future WWE Hall of Famer, Bill Goldberg﻿!

"He had that incredible charisma and personality and that 'it' factor, and Rousey's got that same thing," DDP told TMZ Sports ﻿at his yoga performance center in Georgia.

DDP would know -- he and Goldberg were big-time rivals in WCW ... and he's also locked up with pro athletes with Tyson's clout.

So, if and when Rousey makes the jump -- expect it to be MASSIVE.