Kylie Jenner I'm Building a Mega Mansion At Site of Baby Bump Pic

Kylie Jenner's Building Mega Mansion at Site of Baby Bump Pic

EXCLUSIVE

Kylie Jenner's full-on baby bump pic this week wasn't taken while she was on a casual stroll on a random dirt lot ... she was out building another lavish home.

Kylie was at a construction site in Hidden Hills Wednesday, and according to building permits obtained by TMZ ... a mansion is in the offing. The building permit was issued in December, and here's what it calls for:

-- 9,187 sq. ft. first floor

-- 5,304 sq. ft. second floor

-- 2 huge garages (1,200 sq. ft and 1,468 sq. ft)

-- 1,836 sq. ft. of covered porches

-- A cabana for the pool

There's also an older permit for a retaining wall and one for the foundation. All in all, the permits value the job at more than $2.37 million ... but Kylie's likely to drop way more loot.

We broke the story ... Kylie was with her mom and BFF this week scoping out the work -- the first time pregnant Kylie had been spotted out in months.