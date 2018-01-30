Stormy Daniels I'm Blue in the Face ... Trump Affair Never Happened!

Stormy Daniels Issues New Trump Denial, Says 'Affair Never Happened' (UPDATE)

Breaking News

Stormy Daniels says she can't say it enough -- she never banged Donald Trump, but still ... she's saying it one more time with feeling.

Stormy issued a statement Tuesday, saying she and Trump denied the affair multiple times since it allegedly went down in 2006 ... and nothing's changed. She says, "I am not denying this affair because I was paid 'hush money' as has been reported in overseas owned tabloids. I am denying this affair because it never happened."

The "overseas owned tabloid" the ex-porn star's referring to is The Wall Street Journal, which reported the alleged $130,000 payment. We checked and it's still American-owned.

There's some buzz about Stormy's signature on the statement. It looks way different from a previous denial she issued. Despite the obvious difference ... her rep, Gina Rodriguez, tells us Stormy signed both letters.

Stormy claims she won't have any further comment about Trump. Why do we doubt that?