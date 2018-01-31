TMZ

Ex-NBA Player Rasual Butler Killed in Car Crash

1/31/2018 9:55 AM PST

Ex-NBA Player Rasual Butler and Wife Dead in Car Crash

EXCLUSIVE

Ex-NBA player Rasual Butler and his wife -- a singer who appeared on "American Idol" -- were both killed in a single car crash in Studio City, CA early Wednesday morning, TMZ Sports has learned. 

38-year-old Butler -- who was drafted by the Miami Heat in 2002 -- lost control of his Range Rover around 2 AM, struck a parking meter and slammed into a wall. The car flipped. 

Officers believe the car was speeding before it lost control. 

Butler had a long NBA career after an impressive run at La Salle -- where he was a 2-time First Team All-Atlantic 10 Player. He's a member of the La Salle Hall of Athletics. 

He went on to play in the NBA until 2016 -- with stints on the Hornets, Clippers, Bulls, Raptors, Pacers, Wizards and Spurs. 

Rasual most recently played in Ice Cube's BIG3 league. 

Butler's wife Leah LaBelle was an R&B singer who was signed to Epic Records. She placed 12th on the 3rd Season of "American Idol" back in 2004. 

Rasual is survived by a daughter from a previous relationship, Raven Butler.

R.I.P.

