Ex-NBA Player Rasual Butler and Wife Dead in Car Crash

Ex-NBA player Rasual Butler and his wife -- a singer who appeared on "American Idol" -- were both killed in a single car crash in Studio City, CA early Wednesday morning, TMZ Sports has learned.

38-year-old Butler -- who was drafted by the Miami Heat in 2002 -- lost control of his Range Rover around 2 AM, struck a parking meter and slammed into a wall. The car flipped.

Officers believe the car was speeding before it lost control.

Butler had a long NBA career after an impressive run at La Salle -- where he was a 2-time First Team All-Atlantic 10 Player. He's a member of the La Salle Hall of Athletics.

He went on to play in the NBA until 2016 -- with stints on the Hornets, Clippers, Bulls, Raptors, Pacers, Wizards and Spurs.

Rasual most recently played in Ice Cube's BIG3 league.

Butler's wife Leah LaBelle was an R&B singer who was signed to Epic Records. She placed 12th on the 3rd Season of "American Idol" back in 2004.

Rasual is survived by a daughter from a previous relationship, Raven Butler.

R.I.P.