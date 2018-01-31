TMZ

Super Bowl LII P!nk, J Lo, Cardi B's Venue Evacuated After Gas Leak

1/31/2018 2:15 PM PST

Super Bowl LII Concert Venue Evacuated for Gas Leak

One of Minneapolis' main Super Bowl LII party venues -- hosting P!nk, Jennifer Lopez, Imagine DragonsDiddy, DJ Khaled and Cardi B -- was just evacuated for a gas leak.

Law enforcement sources tell us they responded to The Armory around 1 PM. We're told crews discovered the gas was coming from an above ground pressure relief valve. A rep for the MFD says the valve was completely drained by crews. 

Good thing. The venue's gonna be busy this week.

Thursday: Imagine Dragons, Machine Gun Kelly, Mura Masa
Friday: P!nk
Saturday: Jennifer Lopez
Sunday: Diddy, DJ Khaled, French Montana, Cardi B, G-Eazy

We're told the evacuation's been lifted and operations at The Armory have resumed. 

