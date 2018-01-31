Terrell Davis Super Bowl Advice: Keep Banging Before the Big Game!

Terrell Davis Super Bowl Advice: Keep Banging B4 the Big Game!

Should Patriots and Eagles players have sex before the Super Bowl??

"GO FOR IT," says Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis ... who's debunking the myth that bangin' before the big game can mess with your mojo.

It's pretty simple -- if you're a studly NFL star, chances are you're getting PLENTY of action during the season.

So, TD advises not to break routine -- "Keep doing that, don't change."

He would know -- Terrell's a former Super Bowl MVP and 2-time SB champ with the Broncos.

Davis says the one exception is if they're NOT bangin' during the season ... but let's be real -- none of these millionaires get benched in the bedroom.