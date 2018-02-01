Justin Timberlake Let's Talk Super Bowl Halftime! (LIVE STREAM)

Justin Timberlake is facing the media in Minnesota -- talking all about his Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunday ... and (shocker) he's already charming the hell out of everyone in the room.

So far, he's already said Tom Brady is on his "man-crush" list and has shut down the possibility of an 'NSYNC reunion.

As we previously reported, Joey Fatone told us he wasn't going to Minnesota to perform in the show.

Timberlake says the focus is on his new band. We'll see if he's telling the truth ...

JT also says his goal is to get Al Michaels to "shake his booty" -- and teased that he'll be performing "Can't Stop the Feeling."