Ricky Williams Super Bowl Pot Party: Weed's On Me!

2/1/2018 12:20 AM PST

EXCLUSIVE

Ricky Williams has a very important message for anyone who's thinking about hitting his Super Bowl 52 blowout ...

It's no longer BYOW -- 'cause he's got enough weed for the WHOLE PARTY.

Ricky updated us on his Super Bowl Sunday smoke-athon -- telling TMZ Sports he's going the whole 9 yards for his private party in the Hollywood Hills.

Booze, celebrities, vegan food, a massage therapist and now an unlimited supply of ganj -- Williams says he'll have "something for everybody."

And we got a feeling it's gonna be some seriously high-grade product. If ya need proof ... listen to what Ricky has to say at the end of the interview.

