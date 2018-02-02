TMZ

Minneapolis Mayor Trump At the Super Bowl? ... I'm Not a Fan

2/2/2018 2:36 PM PST

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey: Trump at the Super Bowl? I'm Not a Fan.

If President Donald Trump decides to take a last minute trip to the Super Bowl -- don't expect Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey to lead the welcoming party!

For those unfamiliar ... 36-year-old Frey has made headlines for speaking his mind -- most recently when he made a video in which he asked if the city was really welcoming "f**king Eagles" fans to Minnesota. 

So we asked if he would welcome Trump, too ... the answer? Not so much. 

Frey did, however, say his dream celebrity meet-and-greet would be Snoop Dogg -- saying a Gin and Juice session with the rapper is on his bucket list! 

... Unless Snoop suddenly becomes an Eagles fan. 

