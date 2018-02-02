Bill Belichick's GF Rockin' 4,700 Crystals ... In Super Bowl Outfit!

We all know what Bill Belichick's wearing on Super Bowl Sunday (hoodie) -- but his girlfriend Linda Holliday is going with A LOT more flair ... with a custom crystal outfit, and TMZ Sports has the pics!
Linda hit up Leah Miller at Bella Artistry who makes custom Swarovski crystal fashion items for a TON of athletes and their significant others ... and ordered up some fresh gear for SBLII.
Holliday will be wearing a special blazer with her BF's last name spelled out across the back and his initials on the arm. We're told the blazer has 3,500 crystals that were all hand-placed, one-by-one.
She also got a blinged out purse complete with 1,200 Swarovski crystals!
Bill's boss is a fan of Leah's work as well -- Robert Kraft is getting a special crystalized pair of Nikes ... customized for the Pats owner himself with 13,000 crystals!!!
Now all they need is another ring to match!