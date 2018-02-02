Bill Belichick's GF Rockin' 4,700 Crystals ... In Super Bowl Outfit!

Bill Belichick's GF Rockin' 4,700 Crystals In Super Bowl Outfit!

EXCLUSIVE

We all know what Bill Belichick's wearing on Super Bowl Sunday (hoodie) -- but his girlfriend Linda Holliday is going with A LOT more flair ... with a custom crystal outfit, and TMZ Sports has the pics!

Linda hit up Leah Miller at Bella Artistry who makes custom Swarovski crystal fashion items for a TON of athletes and their significant others ... and ordered up some fresh gear for SBLII.

Holliday will be wearing a special blazer with her BF's last name spelled out across the back and his initials on the arm. We're told the blazer has 3,500 crystals that were all hand-placed, one-by-one.

She also got a blinged out purse complete with 1,200 Swarovski crystals!

Bill's boss is a fan of Leah's work as well -- Robert Kraft is getting a special crystalized pair of Nikes ... customized for the Pats owner himself with 13,000 crystals!!!

Now all they need is another ring to match!