Tyron Woodley Breaks Down Crazy Tonya Harding Knockout Video

Tonya Harding K.O.'d the living hell out of another woman during a 2005 boxing match that most people haven't seen ... UNTIL NOW ... and Tyron Woodley is breaking down the video.

The UFC welterweight champ was VERY impressed with Tonya's pro boxing performance against Brittany Drake ... which included a brutal knockout in the opening seconds of Round 2.

The fight was promoted by Damon Feldman -- who provided the incredible footage.

But the question ... with Tonya's raw athletic talent and the workout ethic that was captured in the Oscar nominated movie "I, Tonya" -- does Tyron think Harding could have been a REAL contender with the right team around her??

There's more ... Tyron also breaks down how a Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather MMA fight would go ... and gives a strong warning to the guy who socked Flavor Flav in the face.

