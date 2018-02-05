Gisele: Congrats to Eagles But Tom Brady's Still the Best Ever

It's a different Gisele this time around ...

Instead of complaining that her husband can't throw AND catch the ball after the Super Bowl (like she did in 2012), Tom Brady's wife is congratulating the Philadelphia Eagles on winning the big game.

She's also reminding everyone her husband's the greatest of all time.

"Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super bowl, what a game that was," Gisele posted on Instagram.

"Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see ever day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you!"

There are also reports Gisele went up to the Eagles after the game and personally congratulated them.