Julie Bowen Officially Files for Divorce from Husband Scott Phillips

EXCLUSIVE

Julie Bowen's officially calling it quits with her husband of 13 years ... TMZ has learned.

The "Modern Family" star filed paperwork Tuesday at an L.A. court for dissolution of her marriage with Scott Phillips. The couple wed in September 2004 and they have 3 minor children together -- a 10-year-old son and 8-year-old twin boys.

It's unclear if they've worked out a custody arrangement or support payments yet.

As you'll recall ... it was reported last week that the couple separated. Their relationship was reportedly on the rocks for some time -- they were last photographed together with their kids a year ago, and Scott didn't go to the Emmys with her before that.