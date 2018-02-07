Dana White Drops $69k On Samurai Swords For My 'Weapons Room'

Dana White on 'Pawn Stars' Drops $69k On Samurai Swords ... For My 'Weapons Room'

Dana White is building a personal weapons room in his Vegas mansion (for real) -- and he hit up the guys from "Pawn Stars" to buy a REAL combat-used samurai sword.

The UFC boss had a hard bargaining sesh with Chumlee and Big Hoss over the blade -- which the guys claim can be traced back to the family of the samurai who used it.

In a matchup of equally intimidating bald dudes, Dana and Rick Harrison negotiated for an entire batch of samurai swords -- bringing his total bill to $69k.

White made hundreds of millions on the UFC sale -- so we think he'll be alright.

The real question ... what's Dana adding to his playhouse of destruction next?!