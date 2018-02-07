'Guardians of the Galaxy' Actress Mikaela Hoover's Leaked Nude Pics Have Cops on the Hunt

'Guardians of the Galaxy' Actress Leaked Nude Pics Have Cops on the Hunt

"Guardians of the Galaxy" actress Mikaela Hoover's nude pics and videos were jacked off her iCloud storage account ... and now cops are on the case.

According to legal docs obtained by TMZ ... Mikaela, who played Nova Prime's assistant in 'GotG,' told LAPD up to 40,000 images were hacked from her account -- and 119 of them ended up on the infamous "Fappening" website.

Cops traced a couple of IP addresses and executed search warrants to get user account information, DOBs and bank info. We're told the hunt is on for the suspect.