Le'Veon Bell: I'll Sign with NY Jets for $100 Million!

Le'Veon Bell says he's reconsidered and would DEFINITELY sign a contract with the NY Jets ... FOR A 9-FIGURE CONTRACT!!!

The Pittsburgh Steelers star was leaving 1 OAK in L.A. on Tuesday night when we talked about the biggest story in his world ... where's he gonna play next year??

Bell had already shot down a fan on Twitter who jokingly offered $60 mil for Bell to come to NY -- and now, Le'Veon's drawing a line in the sand -- $100 MILLION.

Bell will become a free agent in March if the Steelers don't put the franchise tag on him. Bell has said he'd consider retiring if Pittsburgh tried to lock him down that way.

Speaking of money, Bell also couldn't believe Rob Gronkowski's home was burglarized and offered a very simple solution to make sure nobody runs up on the TE ever again!