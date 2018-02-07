Lil Uzi Vert Hosting Eagles Super Bowl Victory Party

Lil Uzi Vert Hey Eagles, Come Rage with Me!! ... Hosting Victory Lit-Fest

The victory party's just getting started for the Philadelphia Eagles ... 'cause Lil Uzi Vert is hosting the team's huge Super Bowl rager Thursday night!!

TMZ Sports has learned ... the Philly native and superstar rapper is hosting a victory bash at NOTO nightclub on Thursday to thank the guys for bringing a Lombardi Trophy to the city of Brotherly Love.

The club tells us ... stars like Darren Sproles, Jalen Mills and Jay Ajayi are slated to attend ... with even more getting the invite -- especially BOTH quarterbacks, Nick Foles and Carson Wentz.

We're told the event will be open to the public ... with tables going from $2-4k.

But partying with the Super Bowl champs?? Priceless.