Rasual Butler: Surveillance Cam Captures Deadly Crash Audio

2/7/2018 12:50 AM PST

EXCLUSIVE

The car crash that killed beloved ex-NBA player Rasual Butler and his wife, Leah LaBelle, was so loud, the audio was picked up on a home surveillance camera about a block and a half away from the incident. 

You can hear the tires screeching for roughly 2 seconds -- followed by a series of loud bangs. 

Cops say Butler's Range Rover was traveling at very high speed around 2:30 AM on Jan. 31 when he lost control and struck several parking meters, slammed into a wall and flipped two times before coming to a stop. 

Judging from the audio, it sounds like Butler slammed on the brakes and tried to avoid the collision -- but he was going too fast to regain control of the vehicle. 

Butler was one of the most well-liked guys in the NBA -- and tons of huge stars like Ray Allen and Kobe Bryant paid tribute to him after the incident. 

Butler was 38. Leah was 31. 

