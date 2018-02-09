Aaron Hernandez Movie Producer Claims He's Getting Gang Threats

A huge Hollywood movie producer claims he and his staff are getting gang threats over the Aaron Hernandez movie he's making ... and now he's asking the court for protection.

The man behind the movie is Mark Gordon -- who's produced huge films like "Saving Private Ryan," "The Patriot" and "Molly's Game." He recently announced a movie based on Aaron Hernandez's life called 'All-American Murder.'

Problem is ... Gordon says another Hollywood producer, Todd Guzze, is pissed -- claiming HE owns the rights to the film and has made threats against him and his employees to get Gordon to stop production.

In court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Gordon says Guzze left a voicemail referencing two huge street gangs, The Latin Kings and The Bloods -- saying Aaron was a member of both gangs and noting that he was "keeping them at bay right now."

Gordon says Guzze threatened physical harm by saying, "I don't need to tell you how [the gangs] work ... They're right here in L.A."

Gordon says the threats continued online. One message said, "Are you ready? I hope it's worth it."

In the docs, filed in L.A. County Superior Court, Gordon is asking the judge to keep Guzze at least 300 yards from his office and all of his employees.

We reached out to Guzze, who tells TMZ Sports, "Mark Gordon has taken this too far. Aaron Hernandez is a very sensitive story and I've made him aware on multiple occasions that no one is doing this story but the family and the original partners that were closely tied to Aaron and his estate."

He added, "There is more to come, concerning Aaron's story, and by making this a public spectacle, I feel it's just throwing gasoline on the fire."