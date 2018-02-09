Eagles Players Get Lit with Lil Uzi Vert at Super Bowl Victory Rager

Philadelphia Eagles Saucin' it Up with Lil Uzi Vert!! ... Super Bowl Rager

What'd ya do after raging around Philly all day in a Super Bowl parade? The Eagles players KEPT THE PARTY GOING ... by raging with Lil Uzi Vert!!

As we previously reported ... the champs and the Philly rap superstar hosted a Super Bowl turn up at NOTO nightclub after the MASSIVE victory parade ... and they didn't disappoint.

Kenjon Barner and Rodney McLeod showed off their best rappin' chops while Uzi performed his hits "Money Longer" and "444+222."

Other players who joined in on the fun include Jason Peters, Sidney Jones, Mychal Kendricks and Brandon Graham -- the dude who had the game-clinching strip sack on Tom Brady.

Oh ... and if that's not LIT enough for ya ... new daddy Travis Scott even made an appearance via FaceTime.