Gronk's BFF Teases WWE Future for Rob ... Amid Retirement Rumors

2/11/2018 12:25 AM PST

Rob Gronkowski's BFF Teases WWE Future for Gronk Amid Retirement Rumors

EXCLUSIVE

If Rob Gronkowski retires from football ... could he have a 2nd career in the WWE ring?!

That's what Gronk's best buddy, WWE superstar Mojo Rawley, hinted at before the Super Bowl ... just 1 day before Rob shocked the NFL universe by saying he might not be back in 2018.

"It's not a matter of if, it's a matter of WHEN," Mojo told TMZ Sports, before adding, "I can't speak for him."

Hard to think Gronk -- injury (and concussion) history aside -- would call it quits at age 28 ... especially to get body-slammed in the ring.

That said ... you can't deny he's got the look.

